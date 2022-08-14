CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly election.
This comes amidst the political turbulence in Karnataka with the killings of several RSS workers over the last few weeks. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister".
The buzz in the Karnataka political circle has been filled with reports suggesting that the position of the chief minister has become tenacious.
BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh told ANI, "There is no question of removing Bommai. Our leadership has placed complete confidence in him. He will surely complete his term."
Congress has also reacted to the law and order situation in the state.
Speaking about it, Arun Singh said, "The Congress leadership is scattered and a headless chicken-like situation. Their leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar don't see eye to eye. So by spreading these rumours about our leaders they are trying to remove their frustration."
The Karnataka Assembly elections are due to take place next year with the BJP seeking a repeat term and setting itself a target of 150 seats. This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
"As the party's general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka, I can say with a hundred per cent confidence that the next assembly election will be fought under Basavaraj Bommai and we will come out victorious with another term in office in Karnataka," added Arun Singh.
"We could sense that there is a campaign to malign the reputation of the Chief Minister and every time that there is a campaign which is run to say sack Basavaraj Bommai. It has only strengthened the position of the chief minister because, in BJP, leadership does not succumb to pressure and does not act under pressure," a senior Karnataka BJP leader told ANI.
Bommai was established as the chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021 after former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa stepped down as the chief Minister to announce Bommai as his successor. He was the Home Minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet.
It has been a rough one year in office for Bommai who has dealt with many challenges including the Hijab ban, meat ban, banning of loudspeakers and the recent incidents of Yuva Morcha workers getting killed.
Despite many visits in the recent few months to the national capital to meet with the top leaders of the party a possible expansion in the Bommai Cabinet is still pending.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
-
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Union ministry of tourism
IAS officer Shah Faesal who had resigned from his job and reinstated in April has been posted as deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Article 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics