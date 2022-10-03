CM Bommai thanks a govt employee from Mangalore. Here’s his story

As a tweet appreciating the efforts of a government employee in Mangalore to help a local applying for an education loan went viral, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai sent out his message too for the man. The CM also thanked him for working hard to serve the people of the state.

On Sunday, Arun, a resident of Mangalore shared an incident that happened when he visited the local government office to apply for a government-sponsored education loan for his niece. He wrote about the employee there who went out of his way to help get the work done.

He wrote, “Visited Devaraj Urs Development office here in Mangalore yesterday since my niece had to apply for govt backed educational loan and I was kind of mentally prepared for the 'government' response at the centre. To my surprise there was young fella named 'Pavan' who is in charge of the educational loan was prompt in addressing our issues, tried to apply online but there were some issues. He then took out his bike, asked us to follow to the nearest 'Karnataka One' centre, waited until our turn came in the long queue there was, and worked along with clerk to apply for the educational loan.(Sic)”

Stating that Pavan is one of the nicest government officers he ever met, the user further wrote that the former even shared his mobile number in case further help was needed in the case. “He only left once after they submit the application successfully. Even giving his mobile number to contact directly if we need any further help. This is an appreciation tweet for one of the nicest government worker I have ever met!(Sic)” , added Arun.

While such appreciation tweets usually win hearts on the Internet, not all receive a message from the CM himself. Bommai wrote that the BJP government in Karnataka believes in good governance and welfare and security are its primary concerns. He then thanked the employee and thousands of others for working tirelessly to make government services accessible to people.

