CM urges Jagan to save K’taka pilgrims after clash in Andhra
Following a violent clash between pilgrims from Karnataka and some vendors around Mallikarjuna temple in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has requested his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the devotees.
“Pilgrims from Karnataka have been assaulted at Srisailam. A large number of pilgrims from other States visit Srisailam for the religious Jatra (fair). The pilgrims from outside should be ensured proper protection,” Bommai told reporters here.
The Chief Minister said a large number of devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka visit Srisailam. “I have been in constant contact with Andhra Pradesh officials since Wednesday night,” Bommai said.
Stating that the situation is under control, Bommai said two pilgrims were seriously injured and hospitalised, and they are now recovering. Many vehicles belonging to Karnataka were vandalised at Srisailam, sources said.
-
Bone dry March makes Delhi sweat; Met forecasts similar April
From recording a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius (C) at the start of the month to a high of 39.6C on Wednesday, Delhi saw a rise of nearly 14 degrees across the month, ending with an average month maximum temperature of 32.9C – 2.3 degrees higher than the mean monthly average of 29.6C. Delhi also saw a rain-less March in 2010, data from the weather office shows.
-
Keep masks on even if it’s optional, say Covid task force members
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the end to all Covid-19 curbs including the mandatory use of face masks. Critical care specialist and member of the state's Covid-19 task force Dr Rahul Pandit said the use of masks is one of the few techniques that have effectively helped in controlling the spread of the disease. The penalties for flouting the mask-wearing norm were collected under both these Acts and thus, will be revoked too.
-
Haryana Class 10 exams begin: Kin climbing walls, Bluetooth among ‘jugaads’ used to cheat
The Board of School Education Haryana examination for Class 10 started on Thursday. Similar incidents of unfair means were also reported at many centres during the Class 12 exam on Wednesday. A day earlier, during Class 12 exams, 165 cases of cheating were detected and three supervisors were relieved from duty for negligence besides cancellation of exam at three centres. Also, two centres were shifted. Most cases were reported from Sonepat, Mewat and Bhiwani districts.
-
Court rejects retired policeman’s plea in 33-year-old custodial rape case
The Mumbai sessions court has rejected the plea filed by a retired policeman booked for sexually assaulting a woman in The accused, Dasharath Avhad's custody way back in April 1989. The accused, Dasharath Avhad, along with two other police personnel are facing trial for sexually assaulting the woman when she was in their custody in April 1989.
-
500 women drivers to hit Delhi’s streets in e-autos
Delhi's public transport sector is undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts — one that aims to make it more gender equal and environmental friendly. After nearly two decades of having just a lone woman auto-rickshaw driver, Delhi on Thursday got 500 more women drivers, and also the highest number of electric autos in any state in India, with the government issuing permits to 3,500 e-auto owners, 500 of whom are women.
