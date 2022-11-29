Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Concerns over cracks appearing in pillars of two flyovers in Bengaluru: Report

Concerns over cracks appearing in pillars of two flyovers in Bengaluru: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:24 PM IST

Bengaluru's civic body, BBMP, is under fire once again after cracks appeared in two recently built flyovers, posing a threat to commuters. Activists accused the contractors hired of doing sub-par work.

The project includes three flyovers in an integrated system to ease traffic in the area. (HT PHOTO)
The project includes three flyovers in an integrated system to ease traffic in the area. (HT PHOTO)
ByYamini C S

In Bengaluru, cracks have appeared in pillars of two recently built flyovers, prompting residents to file complaints with the city's civic administrative body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The flyovers are in Rajajinagar, along west of Chord Road. Several activists have brought the danger to the BBMP's notice but said that no action has been taken so far, The Times of India reported.

READ | Road caves in the middle of Bengaluru's newly opened underpass. Watch

The flyovers are included in a three-part project, of which two phases are complete and the third is due to be finished by March next year. The problematic pillars are along Manjunatha Nagar and Shivanagar junctions. The flyovers had developed a similar issue a few months ago but repairs were reportedly made. Yet the issue has cropped up again.

READ | Three engineers get civic body notice over shoddy road work

According to a complaint fled by an RTI activist, the contractor in charge of building the flyovers has done sub-standard work, which now poses a threat to commuters. “The bugling is caused by the pillar lacking the capacity to withstand the weight of vehicles. The cracks have developed from more pressure. Gravel stones falling out of the cracks indicate the threat of the pillars collapsing is very much real,” the activist told the publication. He also threatened legal action against the BBMP, saying that he will file a petition with the Lokayukta to ‘unearth corruption involved in the process’.

READ | Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road in Varthur

A chief engineer with the BBMP said that officials will inspect and fix the problem areas. He added that the Palike has not received any complaints from the public in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru infrastructure project + 1 more
karnataka bengaluru infrastructure project

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out