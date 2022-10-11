Cong is 'sinking ship,' people there will come to BJP: Karnataka CM

Dubbing Congress as a "sinking ship," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday claimed that people from the grand old party will jump ship in the days to come, as the state prepares for the assembly polls next year. The BJP will go to assembly polls with a report card on its performance and will return to power once again in the state, he said, challenging the Congress to save the constituencies it is currently representing.

"Congress is a sinking ship, those there, in a few days will come to this side, there are already indications in this regard," Bommai claimed. Addressing a gathering, after kick starting BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatra' here, he said that the march, which will cover various parts of the state leading up to assembly polls, will turn out to be "Vijaya Yatra" (Victory march) at the end. "We will place our report card in front of you (people) and with your support we will come back to power, this is our resolve.....it is also the resolve of the people of Karnataka to ensure that lotus blooms on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha once again (corridor of power in the state), aimed at establishing a progressive and welfare state," he added. Bommai along with BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa kick started the party's election tour in the state from Raichur today, in the run-up to assembly polls next year. The duo are scheduled to cover 52 Assembly segments till December 25, as part of the 'Jana Sankalpa Yatra'. The ruling party's tour begins at the time when Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is passing through the state. Targeting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Bommai said his socialist credentials ceased to exist the day he joined the Congress. "What makes me unhappy is the way you (Siddaramaiah) are always at the disposal of that young man (Rahul Gandhi), you run or sit whenever he asks you to do so. You are ready to do anything for the sake of power," he said, adding that "Siddaramaiah is touring to make preparations for Congress' Prince's yatra, which the party is undertaking to relaunch Rahul Gandhi." Also, hitting out at Congress for trying to claim credit for hike in SC/ST reservation in the state, the CM said it was the BJP government led by him that has fulfilled the long-standing demands of these communities. "For five decades you (Congress) were in power in the state, while in power you never thought about it (SC/ST reservation hike), but when the BJP government has taken a decision in this regard you are claiming credit for it," he chided.

The Karnataka Cabinet on October 8 accorded its formal approval to increase the quota for SCs and STs in the state. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, it is certain that BJP will win more than 150 seats (out of 224) in the assembly polls, under the leadership of Bommai and other leaders, and come back to power in the state. He sought to know from Rahul Gandhi, who is accusing BJP of corruption in the state, his family's share in the coal, 2G, commonwealth and other scams that took place during UPA rule and reminded that both he and Sonia Gandhi (Congress President) were out on bail in a National Herald case. Yediyurappa also took on Siddaramaiah, recalling the 'Hublot' watch controversy, allegations in the 'redo scam' involving him. ".... during the upcoming assembly session we will bring out all the scams you (Siddaramaiah) were involved in, make people know truth about you, and get them probed," he said, as he strongly condemned the Congress Legislature Party leader and Rahul Gandhi for unnecessarily targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bommai and Yediyurappa will be touring predominantly in the 'Kalyana Karnataka' region. Of the 52 seats which they will be touring, 20 constituencies are currently represented by Congress MLAs and four by JD(S). Also, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be touring Haveri, Gadag and Hubli-Dharwad over the next three days.

The party has also planned seven rallies by -- SC Morcha in Mysuru on October 16, OBC Morcha in Kalaburagi on October 30, Raitha (farmer) Morcha in Hubballi on November 13, Yuva (youth) Morcha in Shivamogga on November 27, ST Morcha in Ballari on November 27, Mahila (women) Morcha in Bengaluru on December 25 and Minority Morcha in Vijayapura on January 8 ahead of the polls.

