Shivakumar remains silent on power-sharing

Bengaluru: Party leadership says “no power sharing formula was offered to diffuse the stand-off” (ANI)

Even though the party leadership has denied that no power-sharing formula was offered to diffuse the stand-off between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress legislative party is abuzz with discussion on the ‘deal’. Legislators in the Congress party said that there could be a split of the chief minister’s post and during his term as the deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar would get important portfolios.

When asked about the power-sharing formula, DK Shivakumar didn’t deny it but instead said that he can’t share the party’s confidential details. On the question of the possibility of him being the chief minister, Shivakumar said: “The party will take a decision on that at the right time.”

During the official announcement of the two big posts in New Delhi, when pushed on a possible power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal however said: “Power sharing means sharing power with the people of Karnataka… that is all.”

While Congress remains tight-lipped on the factors that ended the standoff, in Bengaluru discussions are underway over the cabinet breaths. In his address in New Delhi, Venugopal said that along with the CM and DyCM a group of ministers will be sworn in. “We have not received any word on the names of the ministers. The decision will be made by the AICC in consultation with the KPCC. We expect that the prominent communities will find representation and they will swear in as cabinet ministers. The portfolios will be decided later,” said a senior legislator from north Karnataka.

Satish Jarkiholi who played a role in ensuring the party’s victory in the Belagavi district, which has the second-largest number of constituencies after Bengaluru, said the decision on the cabinet berths is to be decided. “A letter has to go from the CLP on how many ministers should be made and who should be made etc. When that letter goes, I expect a call would come. I don’t have any expectations but a ministry where I can work for people, I will be more than happy,” said Jarkiholi.

Even as there are demands for more deputy chief minister posts, the party is unlikely to make any changes to current announcements. According to a leader, since the appointment of another deputy chief minister would dilute the importance of the position given to DK Shivakumar, no further changes would be made.

“The party wants to acknowledge Shivakumar’s loyalty to Congress. His loyalty is not only to the party as a whole but also towards the Gandhi family. Shivakumar has remained a staunch Congress supporter throughout his political career, even though he got offers from the BJP,” added the leader.

He also added that the position given to him is also a testament to Shivakumar’s commitment to the party is his financial contribution. “He personally funded the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. More than anything, he is a proven crisis manager for the party. His ability to handle such critical situations underlines his aptitude for leadership, a quality that could be vital for Congress in the 2024 polls,” he added.

However, Siddaramaiah staked a claim to the big post riding on his popularity. According to party sources, close to 90 of the 135 new Congress MLAs in Karnataka expressed support for Siddaramaiah to the party’s central observers. Even though DK Shivakumar is a crisis manager, Sidaramaiah continues to be the mass leader of the state. Even though dominant communities like Vokkaligas and Lingayats have supported the Congress in this election, the wider support from the base amongst the Muslims and OBCs remains the strong reason of the Congress’s victory.

“It is becoming clear that the perceived political strength of Lingayats and Vokkaliga is exaggerated and Siddaramaiah is able to unite other castes. His rustic nature and perception of him being someone who speaks his mind have made him a mass leader among the rural voters who consider him someone who can stand up to the leader from the dominant classes. This perceived concern for social justice has strengthened the optics,” said political analyst A Narayana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON