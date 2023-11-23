"Congress selling 'Karnataka model' in poll-bound states": BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa targeted Congress during a press conference on Wednesday in Telangana's Hyderabad over the party's election campaign. BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

"Karnataka model is Congress' election model in other states. The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling the 'Karnataka model' in Telangana and other poll-bound states," Yediyurappa said during an interaction with reporters in the poll-bound state.

Also Read - JD(S) lodges police complaint against 'Cong miscreants' who pasted posters against H D Kumaraswamy

He added, "The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes. The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party's lies and empty promises."

Congress registered a massive win in Karnataka bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly pushing the ruling party, BJP to 66 seats in the May 2023 elections.

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a gathering at Jogulamba Gadwal district, urged the public to vote for the Congress party in the state and said that the state would prosper if the party came to power in Telangana.

"This is an important election. We are fighting this election against corruption. We are fighting this election against the people who forcefully take away the public lands. The development that you wanted didn't happen. Neither the road is fine nor the irrigation took place. There is no development in the schools of the state either," the Congress chief said.

The ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.