Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership.
Ruling out speculation that he was sulking over being sidelined in the party and planning to join the BJP, the former deputy chief minister, in reply to a question on his chief ministerial aspirations, maintained that the party high command will decide in this regard, when the Congress comes to power in the state.
“Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar’s leadership.
To a question whether he was upset over not being given an appropriate position in the party, Parameshwara said, “No, I’m not upset. I have worked as the party president successively for eight years and also as deputy chief minister in the (coalition) government. I’m not unhappy or upset.” Asked about talks in the political circles that he may join the BJP, the former KPCC chief only said, “I don’t know about it.”
The message of collective leadership from a senior party leader comes amidst ongoing political one-upmanship between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both nursing chief ministerial ambitions on Congress coming to power.
Asked about him raising in the past the issue of Karnataka not having a Dalit CM, Parameshwara, who hails from the community, said, according to the situation several people express their opinion, and as of now the only intention is to bring the party to power.
“The party has to come to power first, right? We are making efforts for it,” he added.
Stating that there is nothing to be surprised about several leaders in the Congress being in the race for the chief minister’s post, Parameshwara said there are several senior leaders who have served the party for decades and it is natural for them to have a desire.
When questioned whether he too has such a desire, the Congress leader said the party high command will ultimately decide on it (CM) and added “let’s bring the party to power first.”
7 foetuses found in Belagavi drain; postmortem ordered
The administration of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday said that the process for conducting the postmortem on the seven aborted embryos, found in a drain, has begun and that the findings will possibly be out on Monday or Tuesday, giving more clarity on if it is a case of female foeticide. The district administration and police have already identified the medical facility responsible for the incident.
Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka government over renaming of BBMP wards
Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka on Saturday over the renaming of wards in Bengaluru during the delimitation process. Bommai had also announced the setting up of a commission to study the political representation of backward classes, headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official CR Chikmath appointed as its member.
Three booked for trying to extort PMC official
PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, on Saturday. The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official. Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Immediately they approached police.
Man held for stealing laptops, mobile phones from hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad
The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from hospitals. The police recovered 7 laptops and 35 mobile phones worth ₹5.25 lakh from tVikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka The accused has been identified as Vikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka. Based on their complaint, police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage. The police searched his house and found the laptops and mobile phones.
Pune family court orders woman to pay ₹25,000 per month alimony to former husband
After over four years of trial, a family court in Pune has directed a 78- year-old woman to pay monthly alimony of ₹25,000 to her estranged 83-year-old husband, who does not have a permanent source of income. The couple married in 1964 and the husband filed for divorce in 2018. When the woman had undergone illness, the petitioner took good care of her. Frustrated with her harassment, the petitioner filed for divorce in 2018.
