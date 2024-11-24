'Congress won by-polls by appealing to one community': Karnataka LoP R Ashoka slams CM Siddaramaiah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramaiah Ashoka has lashed out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka after the party won by-elections in three Assembly constituencies. He accused the Congress of being under delusion, saying that the party had won through the politics of favouritism. BJP leader and leader of opposition R Ashoka.

"The Congress in Karnataka is under delusion. It has won the by-elections by winning the votes of one community through the flow of money and the politics of favouritism," R Ashok, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka legislative Assembly said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that this by-election has been crucial to him as the BJP and the JDS leaders made false allegations against him and his government to malign his image. He further said that the people of the State did not believe in the lies spread by the BJP and the JDS.

"Above all, this by-election result was important to me for another reason. This time after I became the Chief Minister, BJP and JDS leaders have been making false allegations against me and our government and trying to malign my image. Both these parties have colluded and used everything from the Raj Bhavan to the Central Bureau of Investigation to create a scandal and try to frame me and my family," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

(Also Read: Karnataka man rigs hair dryer with explosives to kill girlfriend’s neighbor, arrested: Report)

Reacting to this, Ashok took a dig at Siddaramaiah, asking "What is lie and what is slander?"

"Didn't he admit himself in the House that crores and crores of money were embezzled in the Valmiki Corporation, is that a lie?" Ashok asked, adding that the Chief Minister admitted his guilt indirectly by returning 14 sites in the name of his wife.

"By returning 14 sites in the name of his wife in the Muda scam, he indirectly admitted his guilt. Is it a lie that the Honourable High Court has shouted that there is a need for an investigation against them in the Muda scam?' LoP Ashok said.

The BJP leader further questioned CM Siddaramaiah over the bribery allegations in the name of 'Monthly Money'.

"Is it false that in the letter written by the Liquor Vendors' Association to the Excise Department, in the name of 'Monthly Money', there has been a bribery transaction of ₹700 crores in transfer business, license renewal?" Ashok alleged.

Speaking on the Waqf issue, Ashok said that government property was being stolen in the name of the Waqf board and documents are being altered overnight. "Is it a lie?" the LoP asked.

"Are the incidents of four honest government officials, staff and contractors committing suicide due to the corruption and harassment of their government false? This scheming, conspiracy and drama of yours will not last long," he added.