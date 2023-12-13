Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery in a major security breach. Police force controlled the situation and ensured that it did not lead to any untoward incident. Congress workers stage protest outside BJP MP Pratap Simha's office in Mysuru

Congress workers in large numbers gathered outside the Mysuru MP's office at Jaladarshini Guest House and raised slogans against him and accused him of being "responsible for what unfolded in the Lok Sabha" earlier in the day.

Manoranjan D, one of the accused who hailed from Mysuru, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to sources.

Three passes were issued at the behest of Simha for Wednesday. However, one person, a woman, had to return as she arrived with her child whose name was not mentioned in her pass, sources close to the MP said.