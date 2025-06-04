'Couldn’t you plan better?': Bengaluru MP slams government over RCB parade cancellation

As Bengaluru geared up to welcome its beloved Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team after a historic IPL title win, a wave of disappointment swept through fans following the cancellation of the much-anticipated victory parade. While the police cited traffic and logistical concerns, Bengaluru Central MP and BJP leader PC Mohan hit out at the Karnataka government for what he called “poor planning.” RCB won their maiden IPL trophy on Tuesday

What PC Mohan said?

In a statement, Mohan expressed frustration over the last-minute decision. “RCB fans waited 18 years for this moment, and there’s no victory parade? While traffic concerns are real, the Karnataka Government had ample time to plan better. Celebrations shouldn’t feel like an inconvenience. They should feel like a festival, especially in Bengaluru,” he posted on X.

The backlash comes after Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday afternoon, confirming that no victory parade would be held through the Central Business District (CBD), contrary to earlier announcements made by the team and organizers. The RCB players, who won their maiden IPL trophy on Sunday, will instead be felicitated in a closed event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM today.

Police have cited heavy traffic, crowd control issues, and limited parking space in and around Vidhana Soudha and the stadium as the reasons for scrapping the parade. They advised the public to avoid roads between 3 PM and 8 PM, and urged fans to use public transport, especially the Metro.

The RCB squad is expected to arrive at HAL Airport around 1:30 PM and will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha before heading to the stadium. Initially, the route from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium was planned for the parade.