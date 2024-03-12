Crowd of 10,000 expected for Karaga Mahotsava in Bengaluru; Cops issue traffic advisory

Bengaluru police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory with respect to a “Karaga Mahotsava” set to take place in the city today and tomorrow in the Madivala limits. The festival is set to bring in a crowd of 10,000 people, and cops set guidelines in place for the two days to manage traffic and smooth vehicular movement. The Bengaluru traffic police expects a crowd of 10,000 from surrounding villages. (HT)

“On 12-03-2024 and 13-03-2024, about 10 thousand public from surrounding villages including political leaders will participate in Sri Renuka Yallamma Devi Karaga Mahostav held once in 10 years at Hongasandra Beguru main road in the limits of Madivala traffic Police station,” The advisory read.

“On 12-03-2024 from 5-00 pm, Flower Palanquin Utsav will proceed from Hongasandra Anjaneya Temple to Adarsha School. At this time, the traffic going towards Beguru from Kodichikkanahalli Junction via Hongasandra Main Road will be blocked at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and sent towards D Mart on Devarachikkanahalli main Road. Also the traffic coming towards Kodichikkanahalli Junction on the Beguru main road will be blocked at the PK Kalyana Mantapa cross road under the limits of the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station and will be sent to the inner roads of Beguru,” It added.

In this light, the traffic department suggested alternative routes for the public from 5pm on Tuesday, till 3pm on Wednesday.

ALTERNATE ROADS

The vehicles coming towards Begur via Bommanahalli Junction on Hosur main road can travel directly to Kudlugate and take a right turn there to reach Begur main road. The vehicles going from Bommanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur will take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and proceed through D Mart Junction. The vehicles coming from Begur towards Kodichikkanahalli can take a left turn near PK Kalayana Mantapa cross under Hulimavu Traffic police Station and reach Kodichikkanahalli via internal roads of Begur. Onward vehicles can reach Devarachikkanahali main road and proceed towards Bommanahalli Junction via Kodichikkanahalli Junction.

“All Road users are requested to co-operate with the BTP,” The advisory stated.