Custody battle unfolds after Russian woman found living in Gokarna cave with daughters: Report

A custody dispute has emerged following the discovery of a Russian woman and her two young daughters living in a remote cave in the forests of Karnataka’s Gokarna region. Days after authorities located Nina Kutina and her children during a post-landslide inspection near Ramatirtha hills, her former partner, Dror Goldstein, has stepped forward seeking shared custody of the girls, news agency PTI reported. Dror Goldstein (L) is the father of Russian woman Nina Kutina's daughters. The woman was found living inside a cave with her children in Karnataka.(PTI/ANI)

READ | Tejasvi Surya dares DK Shivakumar for open debate on Bengaluru tunnel road project

Goldstein, an Israeli national, who splits his time between Goa and abroad, expressed concern over the potential separation from his daughters if they are sent to Russia. "I just want to be able to see my daughters a few times a week and take care of them, too. My concern is that if they go to Russia now, it will get tougher to keep in touch with them. So, I wish they could stay in India," he told the agency.

The 38-year-old said he and Kutina, 40, had been estranged for a couple of years and had lost contact entirely when she left Goa with the children several months ago. “I managed to find them on a beach in Gokarna, but Kutina refused to let me be with my children as I don’t live with them anymore,” he explained.

READ | Bengaluru to face power cuts in several areas today for maintenance work. More details

Their relationship began in Goa in 2017, and over the years, they moved between India and Ukraine before separating. Goldstein said his last departure from India was in March, and the ongoing war made it difficult for him to return sooner. "When I heard the news, I booked a flight immediately to Bengaluru to try and meet them," he said.

According to Goldstein, Kutina has insisted on raising the children on her own. He had previously filed a missing person report when Kutina and the children left Goa without informing him. Now, he wants to pursue legal avenues for joint custody.

Goldstein said he has financially supported Kutina since the birth of their first child. He also emphasized that their younger daughter, Ama, was born in India and has lived here for years.

Kutina and her daughters — Prema, 6, and Ama, 4 — were found on July 11, reportedly after spending nearly three weeks in solitude in a cave. The police were conducting a safety inspection after a landslide when they discovered the family.

READ | Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh tug of war over aerospace park intensifies. Who said what

Kutina has since spoken out about their situation, saying the portrayal in the media has been misleading. She also expressed dissatisfaction with the conditions at the shelter where they were taken.

(With inputs from PTI)