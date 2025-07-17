Bengaluru to face power cuts in several areas today for maintenance work. More details

Residents across several parts of Bengaluru may face temporary power cuts on Thursday, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) undertakes essential maintenance activities. In a press note issued on Wednesday, Bescom announced that electricity supply will be disrupted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in multiple neighbourhoods due to critical upgrades at one of its sub-stations. Bengaluru to see power outages on Thursday. (Unsplash)

The planned outage is to facilitate the replacement of outdated Electromechanical Differential and REF relays with modern Numerical relays on a 20 MVA power transformer at the 66/11 kV Yellar Bunde MUSS sub-station. Bescom officials said the upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and safety of the power distribution network in the region.

Residents and businesses located in the following areas will be impacted by the power shutdown

A.K. Ashram Road, Devegowda Road, R.T. Nagar 1st Block, Thimmaiah Garden, Modi Garden, Military Area, Veerannapalya, Mariyannapalya, and Coffee Board Layout.

Other affected localities include Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruthi Layout, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, Thanisandra Main Road, Ashirwad Nagar, Amarjyothi Layout, Rachenahalli Main Road, Mestripalya Srirampura Village, VHBCS Layout, Jojappa Layout, 17th Cross, Govindpura, Veerannapalya Main Road, and Byrappa Layout.

Bescom has advised citizens in these areas to plan their day accordingly and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the necessary maintenance work.