Cyber fraudster threatens Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, Bengaluru police launch investigation

Rajya Sabha MP and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty has been targeted by a cyber fraudster who threatened to misuse her mobile number to circulate obscene content, police said. Murty's complaint was formally lodged on September 20 .(YouTube/NetflixIndia)

According to police Sudha Murty received a phone call at 9.40 am on September 5 from a person claiming to be an official of the Telecom Ministry. The caller allegedly told her, "Your mobile number is being used to broadcast obscene videos. The number will be disconnected by 12 noon if you do not comply."

Believing the call was genuine, Murty checked the number on the Truecaller app, which identified it as coming from the Department of Telecom. "The caller, using a fake ID, allegedly spoke to Sudha Murty told that her mobile number being used to distribute obsence videos and tried to obtain her personal information," the complaint filed with Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police stated.

Murty's complaint was formally lodged on September 20 through B. Ganapathy, 65, who filed it on her behalf. Police confirmed that they have registered a case and obtained several details, including the fraudster's phone number. A trap has been laid to identify and apprehend the accused, who reportedly attempted to extract sensitive information under the guise of a digital security threat.

The cybercriminal reportedly told Murty that her mobile number had been registered in 2020 but was not linked to her Aadhaar card. The caller threatened to send pornographic videos to others using her number unless she complied with the demands.

A Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police officer told HT that "The accused attempted to exploit the MP by threatening her with a fake digital arrest scenario. Our team is monitoring communications and tracing the number to ensure the person is brought to justice. We booked FIR against unknown person under BNS section identity theft (Section 66C), cheating using computer resources (Section 66D), and attempt to commit offenses under the IT Act, 2000 (Section 84C) and efforts on to trace the caller’’ he added.

Investigators are treating the case as a serious cyber fraud attempt targeting a prominent public figure. The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to release updates once the accused is traced.