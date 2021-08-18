Dakshina Kannada logs surge in cases, reports more cases than Bengaluru

Since August 10, except for the two days (i.e August 13 and 17), Dakshina Kannada district has reported more Covid-19 cases than Bengaluru, shows data from state health department. Since the outbreak of the virus on March 8, 2020, Bengaluru has been reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state, until now. The administration of the Dakshina Kannada district, which shares its border with Kerala, has blamed visitors from across the border for the surge in Covid-19 cases.

With districts, especially Mangaluru city, emerging as a hotspot, the district administration is even considering stricter measures including a lockdown if the pandemic crosses a certain threshold.

“I want to make it very clear that I’m not saying that a lockdown will be imposed, but we are prepared for the eventuality if the numbers crossed 1,000 or more cases per day. The biggest problem has been the interstate commute to Mangaluru. We understand that many are coming here for work, but we have witnessed a lot of non-essential travel as well. If the current measures can’t control the situation, we will have to look at the stricter measures,” said the senior official of the Mangaluru district administration, who didn’t want to be named.

For the residents of Kasaragod in Kerala, Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada is a lifeline. Even though Mangaluru and Kasaragod are on either side of a map, they are closely knit, say residents. Mangaluru is the closest city to Kasaragod. From anywhere in Kasaragod, Mangaluru is just 10-50 km away and the closest city in Kerala, Kannur, is more than 100 km away.

The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada is above 3%, much higher than the state average of 1%. According to the district administration, between August 1 to August 15, 103,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted at an average of 9,000 tests a day.

“There have been protests at the border because people are not happy with the rule mandating RT-PCR tests for those entering the city. We are left with no option because we are the only state with positivity higher than 3%,” the district administration official added.

The state reported 1,298 new cases on Tuesday taking the active caseload to 21,481. Bengaluru accounted for 340 new infections, taking its active cases to 7,913. As many as 32 fatalities were reported across the state on Tuesday, which took the state’s toll to 37,039. Bengaluru’s toll due to Covid-19 jumped to 15,915, with 10 deaths being reported Tuesday, according to the state health department.

Among the new cases reported in Karnataka, on Tuesday Dakshina Kawanda accounted for 288 cases and 5 deaths.

According to officials, apart from the increased testing, the district is preparing ramping up medical facilities as the district has high chances witnessing a third Covid wave. The district administration has reserved 50 beds in four of the district’s taluk hospitals, this is in addition to the facilities at Wenlock District Hospital and eight medical colleges.

“36 Covid Care Centres with nearly 2,700 beds have also been readied. The administration has directed 118 hospitals and clinics registered under the KPME Act to be prepared to manage cases. We are also setting a 13,000-litre medical oxygen plant at Wenlock Hospital. The hospital already has a 12,000-litre oxygen plant,” said deputy commissioner K Rajendra.

He added that the district administration will set up 16 oxygen plants for supply in rural areas by end of the month.

Experts believe that the younger population might be one of the vulnerable groups in the third wave. Addressing this concern, Rajendra said that each taluk hospital has been equipped with pediatric primary care units. “We have hired enough doctors and other medical staff as per the requirement. More will be hired as and when required,” he said.