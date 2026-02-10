‘Damage to party’: DK Shivakumar slams Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra for remarks on CM post

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised recent remarks by Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah backing his father, CM Siddaramaiah, to continue in office, saying such public statements only weaken the party. Amidst leadership speculation, Shivakumar emphasized party unity over personal ambitions while attending AICC meetings in Delhi ahead of upcoming elections. (@DKShivakumar)

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi, Shivakumar said he was travelling to attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) related to upcoming elections, dismissing speculation that his visit was linked to internal power dynamics within the state unit, news agency ANI reported.

“There is no confusion. When others make statements or give opinions in favour of me or against any MLA or minister, it causes damage to the party. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked everyone not to speak on this,” he said, adding that dates were expected to be finalised during the discussions.

Referring indirectly to Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s comments, Shivakumar warned that open endorsements or criticism of party leaders damage organisational unity.

Asked whether he would be meeting the Congress high command over the perceived contest for the chief minister’s post, Shivakumar sought to downplay the issue, saying his focus remained on public service. “There is nothing else in this besides solving people's problems, which makes me happy,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

The remarks come amid renewed speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, after Yathindra Siddaramaiah recently claimed that the party leadership had approved his father continuing as chief minister for the full term.

The statement drew sharp reactions from within the Congress. MLA Iqbal Hussain said a large number of legislators had recommended Shivakumar’s name for the top post and urged party leaders to maintain discipline.

Another Congress MLC, Channaraj Hattiholi, also publicly expressed his hope that Shivakumar would become chief minister during the current term.

The leadership debate within the Karnataka Congress intensified in November 2025, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed half of its five-year tenure. Alongside Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also seen as a contender for the chief minister’s position.

