Karnataka BJP, NDA leaders hail PM Modi as party leads in 48 seats in Delhi Assembly polls

Karnataka BJP and NDA leaders have hailed the party’s resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and governance. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa.(PTI)

The BJP secured a massive mandate, winning 12 seats and leading in 38, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 10 and was leading in another 10. The Congress, once again, failed to open its account.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called it a "historic victory" for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years on X. "This resounding win is a symbol of unwavering public trust in PM Modi Ji’s leadership and commitment to good governance. Delhi has reaffirmed its faith in BJP, just as it did in the Lok Sabha elections," he said, praising party workers for their tireless efforts.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, whose party is now part of the NDA, echoed similar sentiments. "The people of India have once again chosen Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and development-driven governance over appeasement politics. This mandate reaffirms trust in strong leadership, economic growth, and national security," he said.

Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka lauded the party’s performance and took a dig at the Congress. "The BJP has achieved a historic victory in Delhi. After setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra, Congress has once again failed to make an impact, showing that the people of the country have completely rejected it," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal accepts defeat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has accepted defeat in the Delhi assembly election.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Arvind Kejriwal said in a video message.

Arvind Kejriwal said AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and will continue to serve the people of Delhi.

