Dengue fever cases surge in Karnataka's Udupi, health authorities launch larva survey

After the recent rains, Udupi district has witnessed a concerning increase in dengue fever cases, prompting swift action from health authorities. The district's health department has launched a comprehensive larvae survey aimed at combating the outbreak. Dengue fever cases surge in Udupi, health authorities launch larva survey

With a focus on city areas where larvae infestation is suspected to be high, the department is spearheading an anti-larval and mosquito eradication programme across the district. Since January this year, Udupi has already reported 47 cases of dengue. Last year's total number of cases was 635. Dr Prashanth Bhat, Udupi's district vector-borne disease control officer, emphasised the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and preventing water from stagnating, especially as the rainy season approaches.

"Larvae are commonly found in unused freshwater, air coolers, and discarded tires. Early detection and elimination of these breeding grounds are crucial," Dr Bhat stated. Recalling last year's surge in dengue cases in Udupi city areas during October, efforts were mobilised to control the mosquito population. Medical students from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, collaborated with the Department of Community Medicine, Udupi District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (DVBDCP), and District Health and Family Welfare Department to conduct mosquito control initiatives. Similar concerted efforts are underway this year to curb the spread of dengue. Over the past few years, dengue cases in Udupi have fluctuated, with 513 cases reported in 2022, 380 cases in 2021, and 139 cases in 2020.

Notably, the presence of migrant worker accommodation units in the district necessitates extra vigilance, as migrant labourers are considered a high-risk group for dengue fever, the official said.