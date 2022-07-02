‘Deve Gowda will soon be carried by 4’: Congress leader says sorry facing flak

Congress leader KN Rajanna tendered an apology for his comment on former prime minister HD Deve Gowda that he would soon be carried by four people, implying that the 88-year-old will not live longer. The comment received a huge backlash from all the parties.

As Rajanna was seeking votes at a function in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Thursday, he said the upcoming assembly election will be his last election. "I am already 72. After five years, I will be 77 and my hands and legs will be shaking," he said. It was in this context that someone from the crowd reminded him of Deve Gowda who is still active in politics at the age of 88.

"Deve Gowda is presently being carried by two people. Soon, four people will carry him," Rajanna said.

ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರಾದ ಮಾಜಿ ಶಾಸಕ ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಜಣ್ಣ ಅವರು ದೇಶದ ಹಿರಿಯ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಚ್.ಡಿ ದೇವೇಗೌಡ ಅವರ ಕುರಿತು ಆಡಿದ ಮಾತುಗಳನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷ ಖಂಡಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದು ಅವರ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯೇ ಹೊರತು, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಮಾತಲ್ಲ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಆಂತರಿಕ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗಳು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ. pic.twitter.com/WzYhDWAc4l — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 1, 2022

Former Karnataka chief minister and Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy said the comments showed how distorted Rajanna's mindset was.

“I am hurt not because he (Gowda) is my father. I often cry whenever I go to anyone's funeral. The words "carried by four people" show his arrogance. There is someone above us. You are not God, you are just an ordinary human being," Kumaraswamy said.

The Congress sought Rajanna's apology as Congress state president DK Shivakumar said the party does not endorse such distasteful comment. “It is deplorable and inhumane to speak ill of a senior statesman and worshipful Deve Gowda, who has served the State as well as the nation. I ask Rajanna to apologise,” Shivakumar said.

Rajanna apologised and said his intention was not to hurt Deve Gowda and his family members. “Those who heard me have perceived me wrongly. However, I will not get into any argument. I regret if my words have hurt him, his family or well-wishers, and I apologise,” Rajanna said.

(With PTI inputs)

