‘Displacing locals from jobs’: BJP to launch drive to identify illegal Bangladeshis in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Aravind Limbavali has announced a public campaign in Bengaluru aimed at identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Mahadevapura Task Force. (Representational Image)(AFP Image (Representative))

The initiative, set to begin with a public gathering on Sunday, July 13, at 10.30 am, will be held at Ramagondanahalli Ground in the Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency.

In a series of posts shared on X (formerly Twitter), Limbavali claimed that a large number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals have settled across Mahadevapura and other parts of Bengaluru, alleging that these individuals are "displacing locals from employment opportunities."

He also shared a video message urging public participation.

(Also Read: ‘I’d speak English in Bengaluru, not Kannada': Viral post says no point learning languages of poor economies

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Mahadevapura Task Force, a volunteer-driven group led by Limbavali. His wife, Manjula Aravind Limbavali, is the current BJP MLA from Mahadevapura.

“We urge all citizens and patriots to come forward and participate in this awareness campaign,” Limbavali wrote.

“Support the initiative by identifying illegal Bangladeshi residents in your area and cooperating in the efforts to deport them,” he added.

The BJP’s move comes amid growing political rhetoric around immigration and urban employment pressures.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Wednesday called for the immediate deportation of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals residing in the state. He warned that their continued presence could pose a serious threat to national security.

Ashoka’s remarks come in the wake of a high-profile operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which recently arrested three individuals in Karnataka, including a prison psychiatrist and a police officer, for their alleged links to a radicalisation network tied to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Criticising the Congress-led state government, Ashoka accused it of displaying a lack of seriousness in dealing with terrorism and alleged it was engaging in vote bank politics.

“This government is not taking terrorism seriously. Its inaction and soft approach, driven by vote bank politics, is endangering the state and the country,” Ashoka said.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Free bus travel for boys in Karnataka? Here's what ministers are saying)