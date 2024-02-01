Disproportionate assets: Lokayukta raids target govt officials across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Wednesday conducted extensive raids across the state, targeting 10 government officials embroiled in cases of disproportionate assets. The simultaneous searches spanned Lokayukta police stations in Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, and Mangaluru. Raids were executed at more than 41 locations. (HT)

“Raids were executed at more than 41 locations, including the residences, offices, and relatives’ residences of the government officials. The operations yielded crucial information concerning the acquisition of disproportionate assets by these officials,” Lokayukta officials said in a press release.

According to the press statement, in Tumakuru, the Lokayukta sleuths raided the properties of A Hanumantharayappa, a junior civil engineer with Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL). They found three houses, eight acres of agricultural land and cash, ornaments, vehicles, and household articles amounting to ₹255 crore.

In Mandya district, officials searched residences, and offices of Harsha H R, an executive engineer with PWD and found total assets worth ₹4.50 crore, read the press release.

Similarly, in Bellary, assets worth ₹2.16 crore were found during the search on B Ravi, an assistant professor at Krishnadevaraya University, the press statement read.

In Vijayanagara, assets worth ₹ 1.74 crore were found while raiding properties of R R Bhaskar, the assistant executive engineer (AEE) with Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM), said officials.

The Lokayukta team also conducted a search on P Ravi Kumar, AEE at the public works department in Chamarajanagar. During the search, they found assets worth ₹2.07 crore. Similar raids were conducted in Chikkamagaluru on Nethravathi K R, a commercial tax officer where assets worth ₹ 1.98 crore were found. The Lokayukta police also found assets worth ₹ 2.77 crore during a raid at regional forest officer Renukamma’s properties in Koppal.

AEE of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) M N Yagnendra was found in possession of assets worth ₹ 1.06 crore. In Mangaluru, Lokayukta searched the properties of the executive engineer of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM), Shanth Kumar, and found assets worth ₹ 2.44 crore. Similarly, assets worth ₹ 1.9 crore were found in the search conducted on the properties of Jaganath G P, a food inspector in Hassan.

Overall, the Lokayukta police managed to find documents of more than ₹22 crore from the searches on 10 government officials. According to Lokayukta officials, searches will continue on Thursday as well if necessary. Lokayukta will attach all the unaccounted assets after the completion of the search procedure.

“The searches unveiled substantial assets allegedly acquired through questionable means by the accused government officials. Investigations are ongoing, and further actions are anticipated based on the findings. The operation signifies a significant crackdown on corruption within government ranks, aiming to ensure accountability and transparency,” the officials said.