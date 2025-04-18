DK Shivakumar meets former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, hails him as a ‘proud Kannadiga’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met former Indian cricket captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble at his residence on Thursday, sharing the moment on X and praising the cricketer’s contributions to the state and country. Anil Kumble (L), DK Shivakumar (R)(X/DK Shivakumar)

“Glad to have met former India captain and legendary spinner Shri Anil Kumble at my residence today. Always a pleasure to engage in conversation with this proud Kannadiga who has brought immense pride to Karnataka and Indian cricket,” the Deputy CM posted.

Responding to the post, Kumble said, “Likewise, Sir. Was wonderful to interact with you. Thank you for your time.”

However, the purpose of the meeting was not officially disclosed.

Check out his post here:

DK Shivakumar on caste census

Shivakumar on Tuesday held a meeting with Congress MLAs, MLCs, and Ministers from the Vokkaliga community at his residence in Bengaluru to seek their views on the caste census.

Ahead of the meeting, Shivakumar had said that the purpose was to gather feedback from Vokkaliga legislators on the Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census. "I haven't gone through the entire caste census report yet. We are still studying it. I will discuss it with the legislators and advise them to respect the sentiments of all communities," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the caste census report would first be discussed in a special cabinet meeting scheduled for April 17, and subsequently tabled in the state assembly. “Soon, everyone will have access to it and can share their suggestions,” he added.

However, the special cabinet meeting held on Thursday ended without a decision, amid reported internal differences over the survey. Ministers who attended the meeting denied any rifts, stating that the discussion focused on understanding the survey’s methodology and that more information had been sought from officials.

The cabinet is expected to revisit the issue on May 2.

(With PTI inputs)

