Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DK Shivakumar meets former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, hails him as a ‘proud Kannadiga’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2025 03:52 PM IST

The purpose of the meeting between DK Shivakumar and Anil Kumble was not officially disclosed.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met former Indian cricket captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble at his residence on Thursday, sharing the moment on X and praising the cricketer’s contributions to the state and country.

Anil Kumble (L), DK Shivakumar (R)(X/DK Shivakumar)
Anil Kumble (L), DK Shivakumar (R)(X/DK Shivakumar)

“Glad to have met former India captain and legendary spinner Shri Anil Kumble at my residence today. Always a pleasure to engage in conversation with this proud Kannadiga who has brought immense pride to Karnataka and Indian cricket,” the Deputy CM posted.

Responding to the post, Kumble said, “Likewise, Sir. Was wonderful to interact with you. Thank you for your time.”

However, the purpose of the meeting was not officially disclosed.

Check out his post here:

DK Shivakumar on caste census

Shivakumar on Tuesday held a meeting with Congress MLAs, MLCs, and Ministers from the Vokkaliga community at his residence in Bengaluru to seek their views on the caste census.

Ahead of the meeting, Shivakumar had said that the purpose was to gather feedback from Vokkaliga legislators on the Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census. "I haven't gone through the entire caste census report yet. We are still studying it. I will discuss it with the legislators and advise them to respect the sentiments of all communities," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the caste census report would first be discussed in a special cabinet meeting scheduled for April 17, and subsequently tabled in the state assembly. “Soon, everyone will have access to it and can share their suggestions,” he added.

However, the special cabinet meeting held on Thursday ended without a decision, amid reported internal differences over the survey. Ministers who attended the meeting denied any rifts, stating that the discussion focused on understanding the survey’s methodology and that more information had been sought from officials.

The cabinet is expected to revisit the issue on May 2.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman helps local sugarcane vendor get noticed on Google Maps, wins praises online)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / DK Shivakumar meets former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, hails him as a ‘proud Kannadiga’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On