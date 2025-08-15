DK Shivakumar slams ‘conspiracy’ to malign Dharmasthala, calls for action against slander: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday strongly pushed back against what he described as a deliberate “conspiracy” to damage the reputation of Dharmasthala, a temple town with centuries of spiritual significance. His comments follow the state government’s launch of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into shocking allegations of mass burials and abuse in the area. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar spoke on the Dharmasthala mass burials case and emphasized the need for sensitivity toward religious sentiments while ensuring that any culprits would face consequences.(PTI)

“A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy hundreds of years of legacy. It is not correct to tarnish someone just like that. It has all happened due to one complainant,” Shivakumar said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He added that several Congress legislators have demanded firm action against those spreading defamatory claims, and both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are in agreement that such attempts must be dealt with strictly.

While urging sensitivity toward religious sentiments, he assured the public that anyone found guilty would face consequences. “I have information on this case. Religious feelings should not be hurt in any manner. Culprits must be punished. We see everyone equally when it comes to religion,” he stated.

The SIT is currently investigating the claims made by a former sanitation worker, who alleges he was forced to bury multiple bodies - including those of women and minors - between 1995 and 2014, some allegedly showing signs of sexual violence. His statement has been recorded before a magistrate.

As part of the inquiry, forensic teams have exhumed skeletal remains from forested sites near the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, with two confirmed locations of interest so far. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)