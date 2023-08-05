The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued guidelines to its drivers who travel on Bengaluru Mysuru highway. Recently, a video went viral where a KSRTC bus was seen taking a reverse turn on the busy highway, violating the traffic rules. Don't exceed 80kmph on Bengaluru Mysuru highway: KSRTC directs bus drivers(PTI)

The KSRTC directed the drivers not to cross the speed limit of 80kmph on the highway. The drivers are also asked to use only two lanes on the highway and leave the other lanes for fast moving vehicles. The Karnataka police identified around 25 blackspots on this highway and the drivers also asked to observe them to avoid accidents. The speed limit for regular vehicles on this newly launched highway is 100kmph.

On Saturday, Karnataka additional director general of police (traffic and road safety), Alok Kumar said that the number of road accidents on the highway has reduced in the last one month.

In an X post, he said, “Largely due to proactive efforts by Police no of deaths due to crash on Bengaluru - Mysore Highway is down to 8 in July 23. May -29 deaths. June -28 deaths.”

The NHAI also issued a ban on the non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on the Bengaluru - Mysuru highway, starting from August 1. The decision was made after an increasing number of accidents on this newly inaugurated road. Only fast-moving vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles are allowed to ply on this fully access controlled road.

The 119-km highway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.

