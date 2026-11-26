Bengaluru, In view of 226 taluks in Karnataka being drought-affected this year, state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has written to the Centre seeking an extension of the employment limit by 50 days under V-BG RAM G, enabling rural unskilled poor workers to get 175 days of employment. Drought: K'taka Minister writes to Centre seeking 50 additional days of employment under VB-G RAM G more

In a letter to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Khandre detailed the rainfall deficit in the state with supporting statistics and emphasised the need to provide additional employment to landless labourers, vulnerable sections and the rural poor to prevent migration.

He stated that severe rainfall deficiency this year has affected agricultural activities in the state, depriving local poor and unskilled workers of employment and forcing them to migrate to cities.

"Employment opportunities under V-BG RAM G are being provided to prevent such migration," the minister said according to a release by his office.

Khandre pointed out that due to the drought, several rural residents in the state are demanding employment under Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission [VB–G RAM G]. This year, 30.33 per cent more person-days have been generated compared to the previous year.

Therefore, Khandre has requested the Union Minister to increase the existing employment limit of 125 days by another 50 days, allowing 175 days of employment.

The minister stated that the state government has already implemented VB-G RAM G across Karnataka in a 60:40 ratio. Against the backdrop of the drought situation, he has sought permission to provide an additional 50 days of employment to ensure a sustainable livelihood for the rural poor and landless labourers.

Pointing out that under the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme , the Centre bore 90 per cent of the expenditure, while the state government contributed only 10 per cent, Khandre noted that under VB-G RAM G, the funding ratio has been changed to 60:40, increasing the financial burden on the state.

Despite this, the state government has implemented the scheme for the benefit of the rural poor, vulnerable and deprived sections, backward communities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and landless labourers, he said, "From July till date, 2.83 crore person-days have been generated, which is 35 per cent higher than during the corresponding period last year."

For the nine-month period from July this year to March 2027, the Centre is bearing ₹5,657 crore towards implementing VB-G RAM G, while the state government is spending ₹3,771 crore, he said.

So far, ₹1,167 crore has been released by the state government and ₹1,751 crore by the Centre, taking the total amount released to ₹2,918 crore. Of this, ₹803 crore has been paid as wages to unskilled workers, he added.

Khandre also stated that ₹2,053 crore has already been released to 5,927 Gram Panchayats across the state, while ₹86 crore has been released to implementing departments, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.