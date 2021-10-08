Durga Puja: BBMP issues revised SOPs, allows musical instruments during rituals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday revised its SOPs for upcoming Durga Puja festivities in the city, after several regulations, including limit of four feet on the idol size and ban on musical instruments during the idol “visarjan” triggered severe backlash, as well as a letter from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya.

As per revised norms issued by the civic body, there is no restriction on how high the idol should be. Additionally, it has also allowed people to gather in batches of 50 for prayers. However, there is no limit on how many batches can be there at the same time. The fresh guidelines also require organisers to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner of Police to install more than a single idol in a ward.

The BBMP also revoked its blanket ban on musical instruments during the idol immersion process, with the revamped SOPs allowing musical instruments during the rituals. The immersion, however, shall only be done at an immersion pond/public tank identified by and after permission from the Zonal Joint Commissioner and Police.

In his letter to the BBMP, Surya objected to what he said were “discriminatory, arbitrary and illegal” guidelines." Urging the civic body’s commissioner to come up with a set of revised rules, the Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South argued that there was no basis for allowing idols which were four feet in height or less than that. He further submitted that a ban on musical instruments takes away “they very fervour of joy and celebration.”

There is a general tendency in sections of the bureaucracy to think that it’s OK to put any and every kind of restrictions on Hindu festivals. This is a colonial relic.



Post 2014, the awakened Hindu resists such attempts. This colonialism must end too. https://t.co/BU5YMSbdxH — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 6, 2021

Durga Puja celebrations in Bengaluru will take place from October 11 to 15.

(With ANI inputs)