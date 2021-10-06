Karnataka: Bengaluru issues guidelines for Durga Puja. Check full SOPs
The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued guidelines for upcoming Durga Puja to manage the crowd and exercise precaution amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Durga Puja festivities, from October 11 to 15, will take place in Bengaluru keeping in mind the following guidelines issued by the civic body:
Guidelines for prayers (Puspanjali):
-A gathering of not more than 50 people will be allowed at a time during prayers.
-Distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers are prohibited.
-Association management should strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-Only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed.
Guidelines for associations taking up Durga Puja:
-Size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet.
-Idols should be sanitised thoroughly before installation.
-Only one idol can be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.
Guidelines for Debi Boron (Visarjan):
-Association should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron.
-Queue formed for Debi Boron should follow social distancing.
-Sindur Khela should be restricted within maximum of 10 members at a time
-DJ/Drums are not allowed during the visarjan procession.
This set of fresh guidelines came a day after the Karnataka government issued an advisory to manage the footfall of crowds during Mysuru Dasara festivities slated to begin from October 7 and end by October 15. The state administration mandated a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine for officers and staff on duty and artists, who will perform during the world renowned Mysuru Dasara festival, a report in PTI said. Those attending and participating in the event should wear mask, maintain social distance and hand hygiene at all times. Read full story here