Dussehra celebrations begin in shadow of drought in Karnataka

The renowned Mysore Dussehra celebrations on Sunday began with due reverence and traditional ceremonies in the state. However, this year’s festivities are marked by the drought conditions prevalent in the region, which have led to a more restrained celebration. Chief minister Siddaramaiah has emphasised the significance of celebrating a nine-day festival preserving the essence of Dussehra, and acknowledging the importance of the festival. The renowned Mysore Dussehra festivities begins on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The inauguration of the Dussehra festival on Chamundi hill temple premises took place with noted music director Hamsalekha laying flowers in homage to Goddess Chamundeshwari. He spoke about the importance of preserving the Kannada language and culture, highlighting the need for Kannada to gain recognition on a global scale. He also emphasized the significance of the integration of Karnataka and his five-decade-long career as a musician.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah noted the deep-rooted historical significance of Dussehra and its association with the Vijayanagara Empire, an era of prosperity when pearls and gems were traded extensively. He stressed the importance of maintaining Dussehra’s significance and that the festival is celebrated as Navratri. The culmination of the festival, the Jambo ride, takes place on the tenth day.

Siddarmaiah also highlighted the government’s commitment to implement guarantees for stable income generation. “The state has faced extensive crop losses worth ₹30,000 crore due to a lack of monsoon rains, leading to a request for ₹4,850 crore in crop damage relief from the central government.”

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, in his address, praised Goddess Durga and the cultural significance of Dussehra in Karnataka. He called upon the public to pray for a good monsoon in the coming year.

MLA GT Deve Gowda, presiding over the event, referred to Vijayadashami as a symbol of victory. He drew parallels between the triumph of Chamundeswari over demons and the contemporary battle against undesirable qualities. He also highlighted the importance of peace and harmony in society and commended the large participation in the Dussehra celebrations, attributed in part to the free bus service for women under the Shakti Yojana.

Traditional Sharannavaratri pujas, observed at the palace, included various ceremonies and rituals. Royal traditions were maintained, such as mounting a throne and presenting bracelets to Yaduveer Wodeyar and Rishika Wodeyar.

The grand celebration will continue until October 24 under stringent police security measures. Over 4,200 police personnel, including officers, will ensure the safety and success of the festivities, with additional support from specialized units like the Armed Forces, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Special Garuda Force.

A state level wrestling competition was started on Sunday to the 21st October at the Devaraja Arasu Multipurpose Stadium, situated in the premises of the Exhibition Authority in Mysore.

The tournament will feature various wrestling competitions, including Dasara Kishora (57 to 65 kg), Dasara Kesari (74 to 86 kg), and Dasara Kantirava (above 86 kg) events for men. Additionally, a competition named Dasara Kumar, open to participants above 74 kg, has been organized at the Mysore division level.

Women will also participate in the Dasara Kishori competition, where contestants will weigh between 57 to 62 kg. Winners in these competitions will receive a silver mace as well as a cash prize.

A significant highlight of the Dussehra wrestling celebrations is the Nada Kusti (country wrestling) event, attracting more than 210 wrestling pairs. Each day, 30 pairs will compete, with winners being awarded prestigious titles, including the Sahukar Chennaih Cup, the Mysore Maharaja Wodeyar Cup, and the Mysore Mayor Cup.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!