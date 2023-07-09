Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / EVM controlling units found in a house in Bengaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Jul 09, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Electronic voting machine (EVM) controlling units were found in a house in Doddaballapura, under the Bengaluru rural district, during its demolition on Saturday, officials close to the developments said on Sunday.

An EVM controlling units were found in a house in Doddaballapura, under the Bengaluru rural district, during its demolition. (Agencies)
According to the officials, the NHAI authorities had undertaken the widening of road NH 648, which connects Dobbespet to Hosur.

Authorities discovered seven control units during the demolition of the house belonging to an assistant executive engineer (AEE), Shiva Kumar, officials said, adding that the district administration was promptly informed.

The engineer had previously worked in Bengaluru and is currently employed at Nirmithi Kendra in Doddaballapur.

“Prima facie, it appears that the controlling units were used in the 2018 general assembly election and were supposed to be scrapped. However, it is peculiar that the engineer kept these units at his house,” Doddaballapura Tahsildar Mohan Kumari told HT.

She added that a show cause notice has been issued to the engineer.

“We have already submitted a report to the Bengaluru rural deputy commissioner, Shiva Shankar, regarding this matter. We have recovered a total of seven controlling units and have initiated an investigation,” she added.

Sign out