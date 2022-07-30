Ethiopian national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Karnataka hospital: Report
An Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital here, the Karnataka health department said. His samples have been sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited.
Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep in a statement said, the Ethiopian national is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4, 2022 for kidney transplantation, which was registered in the Aster CMI hospital.
“On July 25, he developed rash on left hand. He had itching too. On Tuesday it started spreading all over his body (vesicular rash) and while itching blood and fluid was coming as informed by his translator,” he said. Even though rashes were seen all over his body, it was more seen on the back. He came for dialysis today and the doctors noted these rashes and suspected it to be Monkey Pox. The other symptoms are nausea, headache and malaise.
The sample has been collected and transported to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory. The person has seven primary contacts and 11 secondary contacts till July 27 at 8 pm. He added that along with the patient, his cousin, who is the donor and his elder brother also accompanied him. Before coming to India he was staying with his elder brother at Addis Ababa for about a month, the official said adding, he was not in contact with any of his family members except his brother and cousin. The patient has been quarantined, he said.
Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters here that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease. “There is no need to panic due to monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to deaths. Death is highly unlikely,” Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, said. He said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
