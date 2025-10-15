Edit Profile
    ‘Every time it rains…’: Bengaluru man recounts how his wife narrowly escaped death after hitting waterlogged pothole

    The user said the 3-km stretch usually takes 40 minutes, but rain and traffic chaos on the ORR made it unbearable and caused severe delays.

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 4:50 PM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    A Bengaluru resident took to Reddit to put spotlight on the perilous conditions on Varthur Main Road following recent rainfall. According to the user, heavy drizzle turned the stretch near Varthur Police Station into a “treacherous river.”

    According to the user, heavy drizzle turned the stretch near Varthur Police Station into a “treacherous river.” (Representational Image)
    The user explained that even on a normal day, the 3-kilometre road takes about 40 minutes to navigate, but yesterday’s rain combined with traffic chaos on the Outer Ring Road made the situation unbearable.

    Also Read: Nandi Hills ropeway to reduce traffic, boost tourism, likely to launch by 2027

    His spouse was stuck in crawling traffic for over two hours and nearly faced a serious accident after misjudging a puddle that concealed a deep pothole. She narrowly avoided losing her balance and being hit by a bus following closely behind.

    Varthur Roads: Every time it rains, I pray for my family's safety.
    byu/vijayvithal inbangalore

    Shaken by the incident, she had to take the following day off work. The Reddit user expressed frustration over repeated complaints about the poor road conditions that are ignored or patched up poorly.

    ‘’ She has taken the day off today, shaken and haunted by her near brush with death. Like many others we stay in Bangalore due to job and educational commitments, I have raised multiple complaints which have either been ignored or have resulted in shoddy repairs. Not sure how long we can take this indifference from the government, ‘’ the post read.

    Also Read: Bengaluru traffic cop caught on camera slapping biker twice, sparks public outrage

    Here’s how social media reacted

    ‘’ Its hightime we partake in civic body elections, I believe the stretch from ORR to Whitefield is neglected as we don't matter for votes. I've learnt my lesson and would definitely be exercising my vote,’’ a frustrated user said.

    ‘’ Same issue with Varthur, worse decision to come and live in this part of the city. Its pretty shocking how a city like Bengaluru has become a golden goose and left to die,’’ a second user wrote.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/‘Every Time It Rains…’: Bengaluru Man Recounts How His Wife Narrowly Escaped Death After Hitting Waterlogged Pothole
