Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's appeal after testing Covid +ve
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's appeal after testing Covid +ve

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy tested positive for Covid-19 a day after meeting BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is isolating himself at home and has implored his loyalists not to visit him. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is isolating himself at home and has implored his loyalists not to visit him.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 03:07 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation.

"Following symptoms of light fever & body pain, I underwent Covid test. The results have come positive. Doctors have advice me for home isolation & treatment," the JD(S) leader tweeted late Monday night.

“As per the doctor's advice, I will undergo treatment at home for next 10 days. I appeal all not to visit me. Please do not mean it otherwise. I also request those who came in contact with me in the 3-4 days to get tested for Covid without fail,” he added in a second tweet.

This comes a day after the former CM's meeting with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, former PM and JD(S) stalwart Deve Gowda and current chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Read: Droupadi Murmu gets warm welcome in Bengaluru by CM, meets Deve Gowda

Several politicians and well-wishers took to Twitter to share messages of support and confidence, with health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeting, "I wish former Chief Minister shri HD Kumaraswamy a speedy recovery.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
