Explosives found near Bengaluru school, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Mar 20, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Police officials have seized gelatine sticks and detonators near a private school's premises in Bengaluru

Police officials have seized gelatine sticks and detonators near a private school’s premises in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. The suspicious items were found in an empty plot near the private school’s premises, said police.

The suspicious items were found in an empty plot near the private school's premises.
The suspicious items were found in an empty plot near the private school’s premises. (Representational Image)

The police also found an abandoned tractor near temporary sheds put up for construction workers on the empty plot. An official familiar with the matter said the police “received a tip-off that rocks were being blasted at a construction site leading to the discovery.”

Gelatine is usually used in explosives meant to carry out the bursting of rocks and other heavy construction-related materials, said the officials.

“A police team during their night patrol was checked the 7-8 tractors parked in front of the private school. A plastic carry bag containing explosives was found in the tool box of one tractor. We have registered a case and seized the tractor,” said the official quoted above.

“We are searching for the accused who absconded after the discovery of explosives. We have recovered 12 gelatin sticks, detonators, and wires to be used for rock blasting. The investigation is underway,” he added.

The incident occurred within the Bellandur police station limits, and cops have filed a case under the Explosives Substances Act.

