Farmers given 100k free power connections: Tamil Nadu CM
The Tamil Nadu government has set a record by providing 100,000 free power connections to farmers in less than a year’s time and ensured the participation of equal number of farmers in enhancing the state’s prospects on the farm front, chief minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.
Terming this as “a very big achievement” in a short span of time, he said this unique feat far surpassed the performance of the decade-long rule of the AIADMK. “This has been possible due to the efforts of electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, the officials and staff of TANGEDCO (state-owned power utility) and farmers,” the chief minister said in video conference interaction with them from here.
“Many were doubtful on whether one lakh free power connections could be provided to farmers in a year’s time, when the electricity minister V Senthil Balaji proposed to achieve the target. Even I was skeptical. But, the minister has proved that he is capable of achieving the target,” the CM said.
After announcing to provide 100,000 new connections to farmers, he had launched the initiative on September 23 last year and gave sanction orders to 10 farmers on the occasion. The government had achieved the target hardly within a year’s time.
“The move will not only benefit one lakh farmer families but also spur the state’s agrarian growth. When viewed in this aspect, the achievement is immeasurable,” Stalin said. Till 1990, the farmers paid for the power they had consumed. And there were 12,09,543 connections then. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi announced to provide free power connections to farmers to enhance agricultural productivity and improve farmers’ well being, he said. During 2001 to 2006, the then government provided about 1,62,479 connections. But between 2006 and 2011 the then DMK government gave 2,09,910 connections and in 2010 - 11 fiscal alone, 77,158 connections were given to farmers, the Chief Minister said.
But during its 10 years rule, the AIADMK regime had ensured only 221,579 connections from 2011 - 21. “That is, on an average only 22,100 connections were provided per year. No new connections were provided to those who had applied,” Stalin claimed. As on March 31, 2021, a total of 4,52,777 applications were received from farmers and following this, he had assured in September last year to take expeditious steps to provide one lakh connections in 2021 - 22 fiscal and accordingly launched the scheme. “Launching a scheme is not an achievement but ensuring the benefits fully reach the beneficiaries is real achievement. The connections were provided by March without any let up despite the pandemic and north east monsoon imposed hardships,” he said. As a result, the number of farmers availing the free power connections increased to 22.80 lakhs from 21.80 lakhs and with this the extent of acreage under cultivation increased to 2,13,107 acres, he said.
UP STF arrest one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said. The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Karnataka police have formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Santosh Patil, officials said on Saturday. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
Talking of PM Awaas Yojana impact, Maurya recalls humble past
LUCKNOW: Talking about how a record number of houses for poor built during the BJP rule had helped the common man, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday recalled his humble past when his mother would climb the roof of his hutment to fix leakage during the rainy season.
Yogi sounds NCR alert after Noida, Ghaziabad Covid uptick
Amid an uptick in Covid cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday put all National Capital Region districts of UP on alert. Yogi was reviewing the Covid situation at a meeting of his Team-9 here. Overall, Uttar Pradesh recorded 106 new Covid cases, including 70 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 11 in Ghaziabad, Lucknow 5, Meerut 3 and Saharanpur 2 on Saturday, according to state health department data.
UP govt asks DMs, SPs to ensure security of board answer books
PRAYAGRAJ: Armed police personnel would ensure security of answer sheets of UP board examinations during evaluation. Evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students who appeared in UP Board's High School and Intermediate Examination-2022, will be held at 271 evaluation centers across the state, board officials said. A total of 51,92,689 students were registered UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13.
