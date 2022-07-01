'Focus on affordable...': Karnataka CM Bommai bats for electric vehicles
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday appealed to the automobile manufacturers to focus on making affordable electric vehicles as fossil fuels are depleting and harming the environment, news agency PTI reported. He said that the state government is also aiming to make Karanataka the top destination for foreign and national investors.
After inaugurating 152 Electric Vehicles (EV) charging stations and 'EV Campaign 2022'- a campaign to encourage citizens to adopt more Electric Vehicles- the chief minister said, "The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect."
Underlining the need for harnessing renewable energy sources, Bommai said the state government has come out with its new EV policy. Battery swapping, another crucial aspect of EVs would be given importance in the coming days.
Stating the importance of EVs in reducing the usage of fossil-fuel-based vehicles, Bommai said the electric two-wheelers are hitting the roads in huge numbers, and soon electric cars, buses and even multi-axle trucks would come to the market.
"The state government has decided to induct more EV buses into Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)," he said.
The chief minister pointed out that Karnataka is the largest producer of solar power in the country.
Bommai said the Karnataka government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way. The sectors include IT, electronics, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. ''We will encourage investments in these sectors with our attractive offers,'' he said.
(With inputs from agency)
