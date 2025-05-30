Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
For first time in 125 years, Karnataka records highest rainfall in May: Siddaramaiah

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2025 07:04 PM IST

CM directed officials to immediately visit rain-hit areas and ensure timely compensation for affected families.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state has recorded its highest May rainfall in 125 years, with 28 districts receiving excess precipitation, triggering damage to homes and infrastructure across regions.

With more rainfall expected, the state is on high alert.(PTI (Representative Image))
With more rainfall expected, the state is on high alert.(PTI (Representative Image))

Chairing a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs at Vidhana Soudha, the CM directed officials to immediately visit rain-hit areas and ensure timely compensation for affected families. 

“There is no shortage of funds. Over 1,000 crore is available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” Siddaramaiah said, according to a statement from his office.

(Also Read: 'Declare public holiday if RCB wins cup': Fan writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah)

He emphasised that guidelines for compensation are already in place, and officials must act without delay. “If a house is completely damaged due to rain, 1.2 lakh should be provided immediately,” he said. He also urged district authorities to facilitate the construction of new houses for those rendered homeless, similar to initiatives undertaken last year.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for proactive measures in landslide-prone regions, including evacuations to prevent casualties. He noted that task forces comprising multiple departments have been set up at the Gram Panchayat level to tackle flood-related challenges, stressing the importance of inter-departmental coordination.

Turning his attention to Bengaluru, which has also faced intense rainfall and waterlogging, Siddaramaiah criticised the lack of preparedness. “We already have data on low-lying and flood-prone areas. Officials should not wait for damage to act. Temporary measures are not enough, permanent solutions are needed,” he said.

With more rainfall expected, the state is on high alert, and officials have been instructed to step up relief operations and long-term planning to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

(Also Read: 6-year-old girl killed as heavy downpour causes landslides in Coastal Karnataka)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
