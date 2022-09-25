For Mysuru Dasara celebration, Tejasvi Surya's request to railway minister

The Dasara celebrations in Karnataka’s Mysuru are set to begin. This year, a large crowd is expected to visit the city with revelry being witnessed minus the Covid curbs. To cater to the huge crowd, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has urged the railway ministry for special services to Mysuru.

On Saturday, the minister penned a letter to union railway minister Darshana Jardosh in which he wrote: “On account of the Dasara festival, South Western Railway has announced special trains to Mysuru from Bengaluru. More such special services must be extended from Bengaluru to Hubbali, Belagavi, Kalburagi, and Vijayapura to ensure ease of travel for passengers.”

Starting 26th September, Karnataka will be celebrating world renowned Dasara festival.



Highlighted the need for special services connecting Bengaluru to Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburgi & Vijaypura apart from Bengaluru to Mysuru.



7/n pic.twitter.com/C2v5ioA6jD — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 24, 2022

Tejasvi Surya also asked the union government to consider developing a high-speed rail corridor connecting Bengaluru and Hubbali. “Hubbai has emerged as a growth centre in Karnataka supporting Bengaluru. A high speed rail connection between the cities will facilitate the travel of a large number of commuters including businessmen, officials and daily wage labourers” wrote the BJP Bengaluru South minister.

Mysuru is gearing up for Dasara festival and in less than 24 hours, the heritage city will kickstart the grand celebrations. Starting from Monday, the celebrations will go on till October 5. Events like the Nada Kusti, Jumbo Savari, and Gajapayana are going to be the highlight of the Mysuru Dasara festival. The grandeur of the iconic Mysuru palace - decorated with vibrant lights during Navaratris - will also attract tourists from across the country