Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble spotted at Bengaluru's BMTC bus on strike day

Kumble took to social media platform X and shared a selfie from inside the BMTC bus. He wrote, “BMTC trip back home today from the airport.” The fans were surprised to see him inside the public bus and the picture went viral on social media.

Srinivas Alavilli, a public transport expert said, “What cab strike can do. When our celebrities discover the convenience of the bus and promote it, great things will happen! Hope he supports the Public.”

The private transport vehicles are the lifeline of Bengaluru commuting system especially on a working day. According to the union leader S Nataraj Sharma, About 7 lakhs to one million vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, also stage carriages, contract carriages and corporate buses went on strike today.

BMTC also planned to run 4,000 bus services on Monday. A total of 500 extra buses are already deployed to meet the demand as taxis, maxis, private buses and autos will be on strike. Extra buses were also added in the airport route.

Meanwhile, the federation of private transport associations have called off the ‘Bangalore Bandh’ after the Karnataka government assured to fulfil their promises. From the morning, the private transport system was halted as cabs, taxis and other private buses stopped operating across the IT capital.

