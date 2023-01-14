Foundations stones laid for statues of reformers Basavanna, Kempegowda

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stones for statues of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and Kempegowda, credited with founding Bengaluru, in front of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka legislature and secretariat in the city on Friday.

“We intend the administrative and spiritual thinking and values of these two personalities should flow across the state through this ‘Shakti Soudha’ (as Vidhana Soudha is also known),” Bommai said.

Their ideas should motivate those inside the Vidhana Soudha to build a “New Karnataka” which is the government’s intention, he said, adding that “the work will begin today and will be completed in one-and-half to two months. We will unveil it by inviting all.”

The state government has released a sum of ₹8 crore for the installation of the two statues.

Bommai laid the foundation stones in the presence of legislative assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and several ministers and legislators.

Seers of several prominent mutts like Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur mutt, Vishwaprasanna Teertha of Pejavara mutt, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana mutt, Siddalinga Mahaswami of Siddaganga mutt, among others, were also present at the event.

The installation of statues of these two luminaries is also seen with political significance ahead of assembly polls, as Basavanna and Kempegowda are highly revered, especially by Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two numerically and politically-dominant communities in the state.

Friday’s development comes in the backdrop of the Karnataka high court ordering an interim stay on Thursday on the state government’s decision to create a separate (Other Backward Class) OBC category for Vokkaligas and Lingayats for reservations in education and government jobs.

In the recently concluded winter session of the state assembly in Belagavi, the government agreed to carve out two new categories for Lingayats and Vokkaligas, 2C and 2D, whose reservation demands will be met by out of a portion of the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. The government had said that the Vokkaligas, who come under the 3A category, would be placed under 2C. The Veerashaiva-Lingayats, under 3B now, will be put in 2D. The existing 3A and 3B categories will be done away with.

Jaya Mrutyhyunjaya Swami of the Panchamasali Peeta, who is opposed to the current reservation announced by the government, welcomed the high court’s stay on Thursday.

“We have already rejected the government’s decision to give us a reservation under section 2D. We welcome the high court’s stay. Our protest will continue till the government gives us a reservation under 2A,” he said.

Panchamasalis are categorised in the newly created 2D subdivision under the backward class (BC) category, while they have been demanding inclusion in the 2A subdivision, which is categorised as “more backward” and offers 15% reservation in education and employment.

Responding to the high court order, Bommai on Thursday said, “I will react only after reading the entire judgment.”

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Friday said it is the responsibility of the state government to convince the high court and make sure the reservation does not affect any community.

“There will be some hurdles at the beginning of any work. It is the responsibility of the government to convince the high court. We will do it. It will not go against the Constitution. We will bring in reservations in a way that doesn’t cause issues for any community. We will make sure this will not affect any smaller communities or the reservation for SC-STs, Panchamsalis, and Kurubas. We will convince everyone and we are confident about it,” Ravi told reporters.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of trying to make reservations “irrelevant.”

“Reservation should be given to those who are socially and educationally backward in society. Nowhere has it been said that reservation should be given to the economically backward also,” Siddaramaiah said.

Political analyst Chambi Puranik said the BJP government is trying to appease the Vokkaliga and Lingayat community by installing Basavanna and Kempegowda statues. “Through such symbolic gestures, the BJP is trying to divert the attention of the public from other issues and is going out of this way to placate the two communities,” he said.