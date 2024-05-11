Four key streets to avoid in Bengaluru during RCB vs DC IPL match tomorrow

Ahead of the upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Bengaluru traffic police department issued a new advisory. Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory listing parking restrictions as well as alternate route for vehicle parking.(HT_PRINT)

The advisory includes parking restrictions and suggests alternative parking locations to facilitate smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match scheduled from 3 pm to 11 pm. The stadium is situated on MG Road, close to Cubbon Park in the Karnataka capital.

“In view of IPL Cricket Match in Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru city, Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” The advisory read.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Traffic cops said no parking will be allowed in the following places and streets:

Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road, Central street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity In, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, Kings road and Nrupathunga road.

PARKING PLACES FOR PUBLIC

Alternatively, they also listed the following streets where parking of vehicles will be allowed:

St. Joseph's Indian School Ground, UB City Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivaji Nagar 1st Floor and OLD KGID Building, Kings Road (Inside Cubbon Park)

The advisory also requested the public to co-operate with these measures. “Public are requested to co-operate,” it read.