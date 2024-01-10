Fuel prices in Karnataka petrol outlets to be displayed in Kannada

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said fuel prices at the petrol outlets in Karnataka will also be displayed in Kannada language from January 10. Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

ALSO READ | Crude oil prices falling but no relief to public: Kharge slams Centre

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Addressing a press conference as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he said the price of petrol at the fuel outlets here is only in English and Hindi and there was a request that it should be given in Kannada.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Lokayukta raids 6 govt officials in disproportionate assets case

"There was a demand that it (prices of fuel) be displayed in Kannada and I immediately announced that it will be available in Kannada from tomorrow onwards. I have told my colleagues to notify the oil companies that they should have the prices indicated in Kannda," he added.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

ALSO READ | ‘Ultimately we are all Hindus’: Tharoor backs DKS remark on Ram Mandir ceremony

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on the signboards and nameplates.