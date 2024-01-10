close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Lokayukta raids 6 govt officials in disproportionate assets case

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jan 10, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The searches revealed that these officials had accumulated ₹51.13 crore worth unaccounted assets.

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out raids at several locations in Bengaluru and Ramanagara district linked to six government officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered against them, officials said.

The Lokayukta sleuths swooped down on 30 locations belonging to the six officers in a pre-dawn raid. (HT)
The searches revealed that these officials had accumulated 51.13 crore worth unaccounted assets. Gram Panchayat member H S Suresh had disproportionate wealth to the tune of 25.58 crore, according to a statement by the Lokayukta.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Chief general manager (OP), BESCOM Head Office M L Nagaraj, Devanahalli Taluk Panchayat Development Officer D M Padmanabha, PWD Superintending Engineer N Satish Babu, KRIDL AEE Syed Muneer Ahmed, Gram Panchayat member H S Suresh and Anekal Planning Authority Member Secretary and Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Manjesh.

Regarding the assets unearthed at Suresh's premises, Lokayukta police said 16 plots, a house, 7.6 acres agriculture land, cash to the tune of 11.97 lakh, ornaments valued at 2.11 crore, vehicles worth 2.07 crore were in his possession.

Lokayukta officials have registered an FIR against the officials whose locations were raided.

