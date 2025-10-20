Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Harsh Goenka sides with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, slams politicians over Bengaluru’s crumbling roads

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 12:15 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Business magnate Harsh Goenka weighed in with a critique of the political handling of public feedback.
    Business magnate Harsh Goenka weighed in with a critique of the political handling of public feedback.

    Harsh Goenka criticizes the political response, emphasizing the need for accountability over personal attacks on residents voicing concerns.

    Bengaluru entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw found herself in the middle of a political storm this week after raising concerns over the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.

    Her post, aimed at highlighting poor road conditions and civic issues, triggered a sharp response from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who accused her of having a “personal agenda” and questioned why she had not spoken out during the previous BJP-led government.

    Responding to Shivakumar’s remarks, Kiran clarified that her criticism is consistent across administrations. “Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS governments. Our agenda is clear, clean up and restore roads,” she tweeted.

    The exchange quickly drew the attention of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, who weighed in with a critique of the political handling of public feedback. “It’s unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are. When @kiranshaw spoke up about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurize her to post ‘positive tweets.’ So typical, attack the critic, not the problem,” he tweeted.

    (Also Read: ‘98% pothole, 2% road’: Bengaluru man’s viral post sparks outrage and humour online)

    The incident comes against a backdrop of growing public frustration over Bengaluru’s roads, which citizens have repeatedly called “98% pothole, 2% road” in viral posts.

    The Ejipura Flyover, stalled for years and recently revived, and flooding in Koramangala, Ashwini Layout, and other areas have only heightened awareness and online debate. Residents and netizens alike have been demanding accountability from civic agencies and politicians, often highlighting delayed projects, illegal encroachments, and poor last-mile connectivity.

    This row underscores the sensitivity around civic criticism in the city. While social media continues to amplify residents’ voices on infrastructure failures, the exchange between Mazumdar-Shaw, Shivakumar, and Goenka reflects a larger tension between civic accountability and political defensiveness.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line likely to be open by 2026. Check station list and key details)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Harsh Goenka Sides With Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Slams Politicians Over Bengaluru’s Crumbling Roads
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes