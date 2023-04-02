Heading to IPL match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy? 5 things to know

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday at their home turf and Chinnaswamy stadium will be hosting this match. This is the first match at Chinnaswamy for this season and huge crowds are expected to throng to the stadium which is located at the heart of Karnataka’s capital.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketers greet the crowds during RCB Unbox, a promotional event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium prior to the start of the annual Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, in Bengaluru on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE(AFP)