Heavy fog affects 10 flights at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru: Report

Early morning fog disrupted flight schedules at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, delaying at least 10 flights, airport officials reported according to Deccan Herald. Morning fog delayed at least 10 flights. (Representational Image)

According to the report, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, the delays, lasting between 20 to 30 minutes, are typical during this season, when dense fog frequently blankets the airport in the early hours.

Bengaluru weather

The temperature in Bangalore today, is 24.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.55 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52 per cent and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06.16 AM and will set at 05.50 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 23.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67 per cent.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 133.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

