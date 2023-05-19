Lobbying for cabinet gains steam as CM, dy names out

As CM designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar returned to Bengaluru from New Delhi, hectic lobbying has started for the 34- member council of ministers, even as there was no clarity on the power sharing between the two leaders. Lobbying for ministerial posts starts as CM, DyCM names announced (PTI)

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday refused to comment on the power sharing between him and chief minister candidate Siddaramaiah saying he cannot disclose party’s “confidential” details. Replying to a question on the issue, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said: “Power sharing means sharing power with the people of Karnataka… that is all.” When asked when he would be CM, Shivakumar said: “The party will take a decision at the right time.”

In Bengaluru, the issue of power sharing deal took a back-seat as intense lobbying for the positions in the council started. The Congress has 135 law-makers and in the first go, the party may not induct more than 30 ministers, senior party leaders said.

The reason for the lobbying was the announcement made by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi that along with CM and his deputy, some ministers will also take oath on May 20.

The senior party leaders said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would be meeting senior party leaders from the state during the course of next 24 hours to arrive at a consensus on the ministers. “They (Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar) would return to Delhi on Friday to discuss the formation of the council of ministers with the party high command, said a senior party leader KJ George.

“They have been told that all regions should get representation and special care should be taken of the communities which have supported the party in big way,” another senior Congress leader said, pointing at the support given by Lingayat, BJP traditional vote-bank, Dalits and Muslims in the Congress victory.

Another legislator said the decision on ministers will be made by the high command in consultation with the state unit. “We expect that the prominent communities will find representation and they will swear in as cabinet ministers,” he said.

Satish Jarkiholi who played a role in ensuring the party’s victory in the Belagavi district having second-largest number of constituencies after Bengaluru, said the issue will be discussed among the senior leaders. “When that letter (of the council of ministers) goes, I expect a call,” he said. Jarkiholi is considered close to Siddaramaiah and rival of Shivakumar.

There was a heavy rush of leaders and their supporters at the homes of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to lobby for the cabinet positions. Leaders also said there was no clarity on how many ministers will be inducted with the two on Saturday.

On the other hand, the party leaders said that designating Shivakumar as the only deputy chief minister clearly shows that high command’s willingness to reward him for being loyal to the party.

“His loyalty is not only to the party as a whole but also towards the Gandhi family. Shivakumar has remained a staunch Congress supporter throughout his political career, even though he got offers from the BJP,” a Congress leader said. He added that Shivakumar had provided funds for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

The leaders also said that Siddaramaiah staked a claim to the big post riding on his popularity. According to party sources, close to 90 of the 135 Congress MLAs in Karnataka expressed support for Siddaramaiah to the party’s central observers.

“It is becoming clear that the perceived political strength of Lingayats and Vokkaliga is exaggerated and Siddaramaiah is able to unite other castes. his rustic nature and perception of him being someone who speaks his mind have made him a mass leader among the rural voters who consider him someone who can stand up to the leader from the dominant classes. This perceived concern for social justice has strengthened these optics,” said political analyst A Narayana.

