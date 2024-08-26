Here's all you need to know about Wilson Garden Naga, the infamous gangster seen with actor Darshan in jail: Report

In a curious twist of events, a photo of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa enjoying a leisurely tea with a history sheeter called Wilson Garden Naga inside Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has set the internet abuzz. Known for his extensive criminal history, Naga’s presence with Darshan in the jail has ignited debates over VIP treatment, prison favouritism and security lapses. (HT)

The image shows Darshan and Naga, surrounded by a few other inmates, engaged in light-hearted conversation, sipping coffee, and puffing away on cigarettes. But who exactly is this infamous figure sharing jailhouse camaraderie with the actor?

Wilson Garden Naga, whose real name is J. Nagaraj, is a notorious gangster with a criminal resume longer than most jailhouse menus. Hailing from Bengaluru, Naga’s career in crime spans over two decades, encompassing a variety of offenses including murder, extortion, and dacoity, according to India Today.

His most recent infamy includes being entangled in a bloody gang rivalry that ended with the murder of rival gangster Siddapura Mahesh outside the very prison where Darshan is currently being held.

Naga’s criminal exploits include charges in 23 cases, including seven murders. His past includes a violent clash with another gangster, ‘Kormangla Babbli’, and ongoing trials for five separate murder or attempted murder charges, the report noted. Adding to his extensive profile, Naga was also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2021.

In a political twist, Naga had also made headlines before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections by visiting BJP minister V Sommana’s residence, although Sommana denied any connection, the publication added. As of August 18, 2024, Naga had surrendered to the court following Mahesh’s murder and is currently under strict surveillance.

However, the viral photo has not only sparked questions about prison protocols but also highlighted Naga’s persistent influence in Bengaluru’s criminal underworld.

Actor Darshan is currently being held at Parappana Agrahara prison in connection with a murder case. The victim, 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, was found dead in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9.