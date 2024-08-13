A Bengaluru woman took to X and shared a harrowing experience with an Air India international flight that is supposed to travel from Delhi to the United States of America. The airline cancelled the flight and gave an option for passengers to travel on alternate routes and alternate dates which resulted in social media backlash. ‘High-handedness’: Bengaluru woman calls out Air India for abrupt cancellation of international flight(Air India)

A woman named Lovleen Arun wrote, “High-handedness by @airindia on another level. Delhi-SFO flight booked for 18th august has been arbitrarily cancelled and the passengers were offered to fly on the 22nd Aug.”

However, passengers were asked to fly to Delhi from Bengaluru and then take Delhi-Mumbai-San Fransico. “When they said that is not acceptable, they were given delhi-mumbai-sfo on 17th Aug. Passengers have pleaded that they will be in Bangalore and this would mean flying Blr - Delhi (having a 10-hour layover) and then taking delhi-mumbai- SFO and instead to give them Blr-mumbai-sfo which has been categorically denied by @airindia,” she further said.

Arun also complained that the passengers had lost money while re-booking and cancelling tickets to fly on time. She said, “First, you cancel flights at whim and then don’t try even a little bit to help your clients. There is just no empathy whatsoever!! Money lost in booking, cancelling, and re-booking domestic flights is another matter altogether.”

Meanwhile, Air India responded to the X post and apologized for the inconvenience. People also complained that the money gets stuck for a really long time in such cases.

A user said, “One of the things I find worse in these cancelled international flights is how long that large amount of money is stuck. Because you make a last minute transaction, the fares are high and the refund takes a long. And by the time the bill comes at the end of the month, it’s for both the amounts and takes a toll if you are on a cash crunch issue.”