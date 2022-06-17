Hijab row: 19 Muslim girl students in Mangaluru to miss out on education
- As many as 19 girls, who are third year degree students of government first grade college at Haleyangadi in Mangaluru, are now on the verge of dropping out as they did not appear for exams and skipped the new semester classes. Sources told PTI that they are adamant on wearing hijab in classrooms.
Three months after the Karnataka High Court ruled that Muslim girl students should abide by the decisions of the college development committees (CDCs) and wear prescribed uniforms without hijab, 19 students of government first grade college at Haleyangadi in Mangaluru have been skipping classes.
The students, who are adamant on wearing hijab in classrooms, are now on the verge of dropping out of the college as they have neither written examinations nor attended classes for the last three months. Similar issues at university college of Mangalore, government first grade college at Uppinangady were solved after discussions with students and parents.
However, the 19 students at Haleyangadi college are facing loss of education after the college authorities strictly prohibited wearing of hijab inside the institution as per the High Court verdict on March 15. Though the students say that the High Court order is only applicable to pre-university colleges, the Court clarified that the order is confined to all institutions where the CDCs have prescribed specific dress code or uniform.
Some students have made up their mind to discontinue studies though they still have a distant hope that the college authorities will reverse their decision, sources said. College principal K Sridhar said the 19 girls, who are third year degree students, did not appear for the exams and skipped the new semester classes.
Though they tried to convince the students to comply with the High Court order, they are insisting on wearing hijab, he said. The talks with parents of the students were also disappointing, the principal said, adding it is unfortunate to see the girls, who studied at the college for two years, dropping out suddenly.
Most recently, a government college in Mangaluru had suspended 23 students who wore hijabs to their classrooms despite repeated warnings. The First Grade Degree College in Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada, later revoked the suspension of six students after they submitted an undertaking that they will follow the college’s dress code, officials in the know of matter said on Thursday.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics